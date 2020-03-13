Dining and postage operations at Penn State's campus commons are being decreased and prioritized due to the university's in-person class suspension, according to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

The only available dining location will be Pollock Commons. It will operate on takeout-only with no seating areas opened during meal times, according to Jamie Robinson, senior assistant director of residential dining.

Breakfast will only be made available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch and dinner will be available Sunday through Saturday, with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Market Pollock store will be opened Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"As a priority at this time, we are focusing on our residential students and their safety and well-being," DuBois said via email. "We are encouraging social distancing and so the dining format will be all 'to go.'"

Additionally, Penn State Housing Operations will still receive mail and packages while classes remain remote. However, the postal operations will be prioritized appropriately at this time.

"Penn State Housing Operations is most immediately focused on addressing student housing needs, fielding inquires and preparing for students with extenuating circumstances returning to retrieve essential personal belongings," DuBois said.

