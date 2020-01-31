The Equal Opportunity Planning Committee (EOPC), the funding allocation committee within the Penn State Educational Equity Office, has a mission to promote greater opportunities for “historically underrepresented and underserved groups” at the university.

Vice Provost of Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst said EOPC was formed 37 years ago in response to a desegregation mandate from the Department of Education.

“Funding from EOPC is intended to provide monies for innovative pilot programs to be launched and also for support of some existing initiatives that create and maintain a climate of equity and inclusion throughout Penn State,” Whitehurst said via email.

Associate Vice Provost for Educational Equity Sonia DeLuca Fernández said that EOPC is a seed grant program available to staff and faculty at Penn State.

“Support from EOPC is intended to provide seed money for innovative pilot programs and existing initiatives that create and support a climate of equity throughout Penn State,” Fernández said via email. “EOPC-sponsored initiatives have included summer bridge programs, arts initiatives, course supplements, recruitment programs, workshops and training.”

EOPC grants fund campus and unit climate; curriculum; faculty and staff recruiting and retention; leadership development; student recruiting; retention and graduation; and organizational change.

The committee encourages any and all members of the university community to develop funding proposals to be considered by the committee.

However, to ensure proper planning coordination under EOPC’s standards and due to the process’s competitive nature, all proposals are required to be reviewed and approved by an academic or administrative executive prior to submission.

“High-priority projects” are given more consideration in the award process. Therefore, gifts and "giveaways" that include t-shirts, buttons, balloons and other such items are quickly disregarded, according to EOPC’s website.

Additionally, research projects, computer hardware, art, library collections, wages, and conferences where travel is required are not considered when funds are allocated.

Although the funding is given to faculty and staff, Whitehurst said the Penn State community benefits from EOPC’s work.

“Faculty and staff can submit proposals and students typically benefit as most of the proposals do focus on new student-related inclusion efforts,” Whitehurst said. “Funding requests for ongoing initiatives must demonstrate that the program has been rigorously assessed and is producing its desired outcomes, a more diverse or welcoming environment.”

Fernández said the committee’s overarching intent at Penn State is to advance the diversity mission.

“In addition to sponsoring programs and as a part of the EOPC experience, staff in the Office of Educational Equity provides professional development opportunities to learn about outcomes assessment, proposal writing, proposal review and program evaluation,” Fernández said.

The EOPC 2020-21 proposal for funding is now open and available on Penn State’s Educational Equity website.