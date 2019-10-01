While this year’s senior class gift is not an eye-catching statue of the Nittany Lion or a resounding bell on Old Main, it strives to make a meaningful impact on the mental health of the student body.

At noon on Tuesday in the HUB-Robeson Center, Will Dunn, the director of the Class Gift campaign for 2020 under the Student Philanthropy Network, announced that this year’s gift will be an endowment to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

“This endowment will provide a vital service every day by helping students manage personal mental health challenges," Dunn said. "The class of 2020’s legacy will leave the message that no Penn Stater is ever alone.”

Rich Bundy, the vice president of Development and Alumni Relations, said a few words on behalf of the university.

“As we celebrate the 100th Homecoming at Penn State this year, it reminds us of the importance of tradition at Penn State. And the senior class gift is one of the oldest and most impactful traditions on our campus," Bundy said.

The Student Philanthropy Network accepts nominations from anyone in the Penn State community for class gifts, including faculty, students and alumni. The 2020 gift nominations included support to CAPS, support for the new University Art Museum, a completion scholarship or the opportunity for each student to choose a Penn State fund to donate money to.

As president of the Student Philanthropy Network, Colm Parrish played an integral part in choosing the options for the class of 2020’s gift and upholding one of the oldest traditions at Penn State.

“Being able to support CAPS is something that we’re really passionate about and excited for," Parrish (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

Ben Locke, senior director of CAPS, said he is honored this year’s students have selected CAPS to be the recipient of their senior class gift.

“The uproarious support by students for students — students in need — is just fantastic. I think that any gift that allows us to provide innovative programming, to provide services, to provide outreach to students in the community, any and all of these are good outcomes,” Locke said.

Bundy said he is impressed with the students’ awareness of the importance of mental health and the need for CAPS resources on campus to help fellow students with the myriad of mental health challenges they are facing.

“It’s just deeply meaningful to think about the students wanting to help future generations of students, that they might never meet, with a really personal and poignant need," Bundy said.

