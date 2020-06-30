A Penn State student started a petition to adjust the fall 2020 semester tuition rate in light of some courses being moved to a virtual format.

Rising sophomore Madison Borkovich said she and “some members of the community” started the petition, according to a post she made in several of the university class Facebook groups.

In the post, Borkovich attached a letter addressed to President Eric Barron, executive vice president and provost Nicholas Jones, vice president for student affairs Damon Sims, vice president for human resources Lorraine Goffe, associate professor of biology Matthew Ferrari, and all other “university leadership.”

The letter said that with several classes being moved online in the coming semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, students will be missing out on several aspects of the on-campus educational experience.

Because of this, the letter said students should not have to pay the full University Park tuition rate.

Instead, it said students should only have to pay the typical tuition for the portions of their classes that are taught in person. For the online portion of students’ courses, the letter proposed the World Campus tuition be applied.

The letter encouraged Penn State leadership to consider the suggestions and “[secure] itself on the right side of what is quickly becoming unprecedented history.”

“Ultimately, we hope that the school which has created and fostered so much pride will do what is morally and ethically right: for its students, for its reputation, for its history and for its legacy,” the letter said.

As of Tuesday, the petition has obtained 319 signatures.