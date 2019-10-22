The Penn State Bull Moose Party was originally created in 2016 during President Donald Trump’s campaign as the “Trumpist” club.

After almost two years of Trump’s presidency, the club’s loyalty to the president isn’t as strong as it once was.

Member Kevin Fenchak said the Bull Moose Party at Penn State was not created to be the “Trump cheerleading squad” — as many students thought its creation was for.

“When Teddy Roosevelt founded the original Bull Moose Party, he did so as a protest against a Republican Party that had lost its way,” Fenchak (senior-history) said. “We want to see America made great again — our support for Trump was always a reflection of his promise to do this.”

According to Fenchak, the club has criticized Trump for failing to follow through on promises he has made to the American people.

Immigration and the federal bureaucracy are the two areas where the president has “wide latitude” to make executive decisions, but has made few accomplishments, according to Fenchak.

“I want a president who acts on behalf of the American people,” Fenchak said. “Any American president must put America first and speak on behalf of national pride.”

Kris Malysz , the vice president of Bull Moose Party, was inspired by Trump’s vision in 2016, which is why he supported him in the election.

“We continue to hold that vision and will always prefer the candidate who best represents it the values we align with,” Malysz (graduate-international affairs) said.

The initial intent of the club was to uphold the vision Trump advocated for, he said.

Club member Jack Giebel said he was a fan of many of Trump’s proposals and ideas in the 2016 election, which is why he cast his vote for Trump.

“I was never the biggest fan of Trump as a person,” Giebel (senior-information sciences and technology) said. “He was by far the best candidate and one of the only ones who believes in many of the things I believe in.”

Giebel noted that he is not a fan of any of the current Democratic candidates or Republican challengers.

Although Trump has been discredited more times than any modern president, Giebel said he believes he is the right choice for the country.

“I don’t completely dislike Trump,” Giebel said. “I don’t think he has kept many promises, but he still remains a top choice compared to the other options.”

This is where Malysz disagrees. He remains loyal to Trump as someone who is “hopeful and upholds justice.”

“[The White House’s] intentions and purpose is to represent the people of the United States, and fight for their representation, justice and sovereignty,” Malysz said. “Donald Trump first put forth his message of hope and justice, which he remains as a top priority.”

Malysz added that the Bull Moose Party’s “eternal loyalty” is to God and the nation.

The club has not made any endorsements to any particular candidate this presidential election, according to Giebel.

However, Malysz said he believes that the club is unlikely to consider endorsing any other candidate than Trump.

“The club’s intentions are to support the policies and ideas that of Trump, but who the club decides to support could be Trump or someone else who represents the same ideals in the upcoming election,” Giebel said.