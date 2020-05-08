Penn State President Eric Barron announced a series of virtual informational programs aimed at the Class of 2024 will take place throughout May on Thursday.

The livestreamed Q&A sessions will give incoming freshmen the opportunity to engage with Penn State students, faculty, alumni and leaders via Zoom, as well as ask questions about the upcoming fall semester.

The sessions will be held May 14, 18, 20 and 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Each program will cover one of four topics: “Flexibility to Meet Individual Needs,” “The Penn State Student Experience,” “Strength of the Penn State Community” and “Value of a Penn State Education.”

Barron will lead two sessions himself, with Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs, and Marie Harden, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, each hosting a program as well.

Barron said in a Penn State News press release that although the university “remains optimistic” that campuses will be open to students in the fall, a hybrid or fully remote semester are also possibilities.

Another option that may be introduced in addition to the university’s decision to freeze tuition is “Flex Start,” which would “give students maximum flexibility to begin their education closer to home or somewhere else,” according to the release.

More information on the virtual information sessions can be found at classof2024.psu.edu.