Cafe 210 West
Cafe 210 West is filled with people on a warm afternoon on College Ave.

 Collegian File Photo

A rite of passage for those 21 and over will now be affected by concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Cafe 210 West announced on social media that its annual 55 Days of Cafe will be postponed until further notice.

The event, originally scheduled to start after spring break on March 16, has been postponed in an effort to protect "the safety of... staff [and] customers," according to a post on the establishment's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Cafe will remain open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

