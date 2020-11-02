Editor's Note: Each week, The Daily Collegian compiles a list of virtual and in-person events that students can attend. In-person events take place both on campus and in the surrounding State College community.

This week, those who wish to attend socially distanced or virtual events — including the celebrations for Día De Los Muertos and events for Transgender Awareness Week — will find opportunities here.

Below is a list of events occurring throughout the week of Monday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov. 8. in University Park and State College.

Monday, Nov. 2

1:30 p.m. — Hosted by the Department of Graphic Design, Molly Oberholtzer, a human-centered designer, will speak as part of the Stuckeman School fall lecture series via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

Oberholtzer uses design research and methods to improve areas such as health care and professional development training. She attended Parsons School of Design, where she earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in integrated design.

Obserholtzer currently lives in Cologne, Germany and works at denkwerk.

4 p.m. — Gary King, a Penn State professor of biobehavioral health and African American studies, will speak in the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks series via Zoom.

King will talk about “the diversity, equity and inclusion paradigm and the anti-racism reckoning in higher education.”

The event is free and open to the public.

7:30 p.m. — Jim Lyon will play the violin as part of the School of Music’s livestreamed solo faculty recital series. The “Together, Alone” performance will be livestreamed and attendance is free. The event is 30 minutes long, according to its website.

The “Together, Alone” series came about during the pandemic. As musicians couldn’t perform in person, the School of Music was inspired to reach audiences in a “safe and meaningful mannar,” according to the school’s website.

All day — The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is holding a Día De Los Muertos Celebration to honor those within the LGBTQ community who have died. The celebration will kick off the center’s observance of Transgender Awareness Month.

The center will have an altar where attendees can place items, including photos and other “momentos,” to honor their loved ones. The altar will be open to the public during normal operating hours.

The experience will also be available online via the center’s Facebook page found here.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

All day — The presidential general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. President Donald Trump is running against Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden.

You can check your polling location and hours here.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

5 p.m. — “A Celebration of Black Queer Lives” will be presented in the HUB-Robeson Center room LL011 or via live on the CSGD’s Facebook page found here.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Student Ally Workshop — This workshop will train students and community members how to be allies to the LGBTQ community. An ally is someone who works against those who are homophobic or do not stand with the LGBTQ community. Students can register here.

Saturday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. — State College’s 2nd annual Cranksgiving — a food drive that benefits Centre County Youth Services Bureau — will be held this weekend. This event will occur at Videon Central Parking Lot, 2171 Sandy Drive.

Those interested will need a bike, a helmet, bag(s) and $15 to $20 to purchase food for the drive.

Pre-registration is required, and can be found here.

9 a.m. — The Penns Valley Fiber Festival will be held virtually this year via Facebook.

Check in online to see what the 10 vendors have, and converse with other festival participants. This event is free and open to the public, and will end at 4 p.m.

3:30 p.m. — The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the University of Maryland Terrapins in Beaver Stadium.

Students and members of the community can watch the game live via the Big Ten Network.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Noon — Join virtually for an online cooking tutorial to learn how to make football tailgating appetizers.

During the event, hosted by Penn State’s event management class, those in attendance will see how Chef Brian Griffiths — a Penn State alumnus and the former chef of Allen Street Grill and Nittany Lion Inn — makes tailgating food.

Admission is $15 and registration is required. Those who wish to participate can find the registration link here. The event will support Centre County United Way.