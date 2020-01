A panel discussing the 2020 census will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Entitled “Every Pennsylvanian Counts: 2020 Census Panel Discussion,” Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman will speak at the event.

The panel will be moderated by Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Director Norman Bristol Colón.

The event is open to the public and free.