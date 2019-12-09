In preparation for finals week, the Pattee Library and Paterno Library will extend hours in most locations through Dec. 20.

The library will be open continuously for 24 hours beginning 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, according to a tweet from Penn State Libraries.

Locations that will be open include all floors of Paterno, floors G-3 of Pattee and the Paterno Family Humanities Reading Room.

Additionally, CATABus will run on a special schedule. The Blue Loop will run until 2:21 a.m. and the White Loop will run until 2:15 a.m. This schedule will begin Sunday, Dec. 8 and conclude Saturday, Dec. 21.