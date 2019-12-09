Pattee Stacks
The Pattee Stacks in the Pattee and Paterno Libraries on Oct. 30, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

In preparation for finals week, the Pattee Library and Paterno Library will extend hours in most locations through Dec. 20.

The library will be open continuously for 24 hours beginning 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, according to a tweet from Penn State Libraries.

Locations that will be open include all floors of Paterno, floors G-3 of Pattee and the Paterno Family Humanities Reading Room.

Additionally, CATABus will run on a special schedule. The Blue Loop will run until 2:21 a.m. and the White Loop will run until 2:15 a.m. This schedule will begin Sunday, Dec. 8 and conclude Saturday, Dec. 21.

