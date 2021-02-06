Penn State's Beta Sigma Beta and Acacia fraternities were placed on interim suspension, pending the university's conduct process.

Both fraternities allegedly hosted gatherings with more people than permitted by the State College borough coronavirus ordinance, according to a report from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance.

According to a university spokesperson, both fraternities may appeal the interim action.

The interim suspensions come after Penn State's recent suspension of Sigma Chi on Jan. 22.

Sigma Chi was the fourth fraternity to be suspended this academic year.

In October, Penn State suspended Sigma Tau Gamma through 2024 due to hazing allegations, and in August, the university suspended Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi for coronavirus-related violations.

