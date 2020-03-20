As Women’s History Month is observed in March, the work and accomplishments of women are acknowledged and celebrated across the country.

Jackie Esposito, a special projects librarian and archivist at Penn State, has worked in the university archives for almost 30 years, where she has been in charge of “documenting and collecting Penn State history.”

In 1871, the first women enrolled in degree programs. Esposito said there were women on campus before 1871, but they were mostly wives and daughters of faculty and staff members.

Minerva Whitman attended her father’s classes in 1864, but was not registered as a student.

According to Penn State News, Ellen Cross and Rebecca Ewing were the first women invited by James Calder, Penn State’s fifth president, to officially attend the Agricultural College of Pennsylvania — Penn State’s name at the time.

Calder chose Cross and Ewing to help develop and launch the “women’s department,” according to Penn State News.

Esposito said women initially had the same course load as men, and the first female graduates earned degrees in civil engineering.

However, Esposito said the biggest challenge the first women at Penn State faced was living accommodations, since in 1871 all students and faculty were living in Old Main. A separate section was made for the women, and there were “rules for interaction and for socialization.”

After World War I, Esposito said the “women’s curriculum” was created, rather than the female students continuing to take the same classes as the male students.

Espositio said there was a growth in classes like home economics and nursing at this time, even though women could previously major in any subject.

The increase of men returning to colleges after the war left less room for women in other majors, according to Espositio.

“That’s part of where the problem [is created] with women in STEM careers, in terms of if women were allowed to do science,” Esposito said. “They could, but they had to request [taking STEM courses], they had to get permission, it wasn’t as open as it had been prior to [World War I].”

Before the 1970s, social limitations were also placed on women. According to Esposito, the "Dean of Women" position existed.

Esposito said the dean worked to establish guidelines for things such as “who could come into women’s housing, or what time she could stay out to at night.”

Co-ed dorms did not exist, and women could not live off campus.

“It was all very restrictive,” Esposito said.

Through all of these restrictions, the university practiced a policy called “in loco parentis,” which is Latin for “in place of a parent."

The “women’s curriculum” remained until the 1970s. After the women's liberation movement and the passage of Title IX, Esposito said women were permitted to take any classes and move off campus. Additionally, women’s studies programs were established.

Moreover, changes in the world like World War II led to shifts in the gender ratio at Penn State. Esposito said prior to World War II, women made up half of the student body at Penn State and other Big Ten schools.

Esposito said the passage of the GI Bill, which covered college tuition for veterans, led to women being “displaced.”

“If you’ve got to make room for all these men coming back, the women who were in the classrooms at the time were actually sent home,” Eposito said.

According to Esposito, less than 20 percent of “all the slots for admission” were given to women. Esposito said Penn State did not return to the pre-World War II equal gender ratio until the 2000s.

“There are periods of time in higher education history where women are disadvantaged to make room for men,” she said.

However, Esposito said these numbers have not prevented Penn State from having an “amazing history of amazing women,” even in STEM fields they were discouraged from pursuing after World War I.

“It’s not that women can’t or won’t face the burden or overcome it — they will,” Esposito said. “It’s just that the blockades are there and it’s one more hoop that they have to jump through.”

Jana Greenawalt Maxwell and Paula Lash attended Penn State during during the 70s and 80s, respectively — and had differing experiences related to their gender at the university.

Maxwell graduated in 1975 and majored in art education. She is currently retired, after working as an art teacher for 28 years.

She said her mother and her mother’s three sisters went to Penn State, and many of them were home economics majors.

In addition to having family connections to Penn State, Maxwell said the university had “a good art education program.”

According to Maxwell, her major was female-dominated.

“Mostly the interactions with [male] professors was the difficult situation,” Maxwell said. “I can recall times when there were sexist remarks made by professors.”

She said the way male professors acted “wasn’t as quite professional as it is now.” She said experienced incidents like a professor asking her on a date.

“I’m sure the climate is much different nowadays,” Maxwell said.

Before attending Penn State, Maxwell attended Thiel College, where there were certain rules for women such as curfews that at the time no longer existed at Penn State.

In November 1975, Maxwell graduated from Penn State, but also got married.

“I was from a family that valued getting a good education, but being a housewife and a homemaker,” Maxwell said. “In spite of the fact that I thoroughly enjoyed my major, I think my parents did send me to school to make sure I met a good husband.”

Maxwell said her parents “made it pretty clear” to her that they wanted her to get married.

“It was not uncommon for a female to go to college with the idea that they were going to meet a husband,” Maxwell said. “I don’t think I was alone in that. I think that’s quite different from now.”

She said she met someone who eventually proposed to her.

“I thought, ‘Well then, I’ve met my parents goal for me. I’ll graduate from college but I’ll also be getting married,’” Maxwell said.

Lash graduated in 1987. She currently works as a project manager in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She wanted to attend Penn State because she wanted “a large school with a lot of school spirit.” Lash said the wide range of majors was also attractive in choosing Penn State, because she wasn’t completely sure what she wanted to do.

Initially, Lash said she was a computer science major, but she eventually switched to marketing.

She said computer science was “incredibly male-dominated.”

“It can be intimidating — it depends on what school you came to Penn State from — having a small number of women,” Lash said. “At the time, there really wasn’t any kind of support system for women in STEM, and I think had there been something, that would’ve been something really helpful for me, and maybe I would’ve stayed in computer science.”

Lash said being a computer science major also wasn’t the right major for her because she is “incredibly extroverted,” and wanted to be in a field that involved more communication with others.

As a marketing major, Lash said the ratio of male to female students was more equal. She also said people in her major were typically more extroverted people who “valued communication and valued connecting with people.”

Overall, Esposito said throughout Penn State history, she thinks many women students and faculty have made great contributions to the university.

“I don’t think students often find out about a lot of the contributions of these people,” Esposito said. “I think we should do a better job of documenting [the achievements of women] as we do with other achievements.”

