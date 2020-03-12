Penn State's suspension of in-person classes and events until April 6 may hit seniors the hardest, as the home stretch of their final semester in State College is now in jeopardy.

Many seniors now must prepare for post-graduation life while also having concerns over the coronavirus and uncertainty of the final stretch of their college lives.

Currently, students will learn remotely until at least April 3. On-campus housing is closed during this time, and students are strongly advised to return to or remain at home.

However, some are worried if the virus continues to spread, Penn State will move classes online for the rest of the semester.

Seniors like Sloan Hammer anticipated enjoying the final weeks of a special time in college, but that might not happen.

“I think most people, at least to some degree, look forward to some things that happen on this final stretch,” Hammer (senior-English) said. “Spending some final moments with the people that have become like family for the last couple years… with all of the uncertainty, I am unsure how many of these... things I will still get to do and what I will miss out on, which is pretty sad for my friends and I in all honesty.”

Hammer said she is less lucky than others as she lives on campus and is basically locked out of her “home,” aside from the university-allocated time slot in which she can pick up her belongings.

“I am locked out of a home that I’m still waiting for,” Hammer said. “Unlike others, I do not have the choice of spending time in my space. I also know there are so many other kids that are not as lucky as myself to have somewhere else to go and I can only imagine how stressful that must be for them.”

In contrast to many seniors, Rylee Duck is in a completely different situation. As an elementary and early childhood education major at Penn State Altoona, she does not get a spring break because of student teaching.

While she remains largely unaffected as she stays at her off-campus apartment and teaching location, she did notice the effect of the decision on other students.

“Honestly, I don’t think this decision will affect me too much,” Duck (senior-elementary and early childhood education) said. “However, I have noticed students at my school becoming a bit paranoid and that may become a factor.”

Hammer said she does not feel like she will miss out that much with her writing classes for her English major. However, she said there are downsides.

“In what I do, discussion is key. I think as long as that can be maintained in my writing and general English coursework, I do not think I will miss out on too much, but I am certain that the quality will not be there with I am sure many people not being able to get online for whatever reason,” Hammer said.

However, she also voiced her concern over these courses being the final courses of her bachelor’s degree.

“I do think that, because of this, I will be missing out on valuable learning opportunities at the conclusion of my degree, so I cannot just compensate and try and make up for it later,” Hammer said.

The same would not apply to Duck, who is in a capstone project. With schools around the country announcing their suspension, it could deter the hours needed for a certification from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

“The PDE will have to make accommodations or decisions about our certifications if our school would take a break for a while,” Duck said. “I’m not sure if this would involve going to our placement for two weeks after graduation or what, but that is a decision only the PDE can make. PSU does not have the authority to change our requirements for certification.”

