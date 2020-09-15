A Penn State staple will make its much-anticipated return on Friday.

The Bryce Jordan Center announced the Roaring Grill will be moving outside on Friday and will be serving chicken baskets — a favorite at Penn State athletic events.

The Roaring Grill will be located outside under the marquee and will serve the chicken baskets from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The grill accepts both campus meal points and LionCash.