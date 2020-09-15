A Penn State staple will make its much-anticipated return on Friday.
The Bryce Jordan Center announced the Roaring Grill will be moving outside on Friday and will be serving chicken baskets — a favorite at Penn State athletic events.
"Hey, @penn_state... Did you miss us?"-Chicken Baskets ♥️#roaringgrill #chickenbaskets #chickentenders #chickenfingerfriday #lunch #pennstate #comingsoon #fridayjustgotbetter pic.twitter.com/WZDz6aPO3C— Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) September 15, 2020
The Roaring Grill will be located outside under the marquee and will serve the chicken baskets from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The grill accepts both campus meal points and LionCash.