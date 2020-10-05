Early in my freshman year, I walked into the Student Disability Resources office and asked to never have to take online classes ever again.

I explained to my SDR caseworker that one of my graduation requirements was an online class, and I suspected I would underperform in that class because of my ADHD. I asked if there was anything I could do to prevent this situation in the future. She was empathetic, but apparently there was nothing she could do.

The class was about grammar. I’ve taken five years of Latin. I have perfect grammar. I got a B- because I forgot to take the final.

The coronavirus has been hell for me.

People with ADHD are used to the education system failing them, and as a sophomore in college, I thought I had seen the worst of it. But throughout the pandemic, Penn State has still managed to surprise me with its lack of interest or resources for disabled students’ struggles in this crisis.

The optional alternative grading scale was the only way the university helped me last semester. So of course, they took it away this fall.

Most people assume ADHD is for hyper, fidgety, easily distractible 9-year-olds (all of which I have been), but these are just the most outwardly visible symptoms of the disorder. People with ADHD know that it also causes chronic procrastination, extreme forgetfulness and severe executive dysfunction.

For me, this means I put off assignments and then forget the due dates — or I forget assignments altogether.

ADHD also results in a lack of external motivators. For a neurotypical student (someone without any cognitive disabilities), feeling unmotivated for a class just means you might procrastinate for a bit or not put in much effort. For many people with ADHD, doing work for a class you aren’t interested in feels almost impossible.

All of these problems are magnified tenfold in online classes.

In a normal class, professors remind you of due dates more often. There are set times for you to do work you would otherwise avoid. It’s far easier to pay attention, and there’s social pressure to keep up with assignments. In an online class, I can’t even remember when the exams are.

I’m explaining all this because apparently, even though it is a university’s job to be good at educating its students, Penn State has no idea what life for ADHD students is like.

Last semester, I missed at least three major exams, although I made them up for partial credit. There were many assignments I forgot about, or I remembered but somehow couldn’t bring myself to complete.

My professors were lenient — and I appreciate that more than I can say — but Penn State itself did almost nothing.

You might assume the university would have used the past spring semester to see how students with various disabilities and financial situations were impacted by remote learning, and thus be able to provide more targeted support to those students this semester.

Instead, Penn State decided to take away the optional alternative grading scale, removing the only academic support I had received in the spring.

Why take away a policy that helped its students so much? Because, the university said, we knew in advance that the fall semester would be online, and we should have been able to prepare.

So now, this semester, I am failing one of my classes. I am not failing that class because I did not “prepare” to be online. I am failing because I have a disability.

I cannot stress enough that this was a predictable outcome. I knew the moment Penn State went remote that I would not be able to complete my classes to the best of my ability. The university has done nothing to address that reality.

Low-income students and students with cognitive disabilities are some of the most likely to drop out of college — and the most likely to be hurt by remote learning.

Rather than supporting those students, it seems the university has hung them out to dry.

Students with ADHD are expected to scrape by with the same resources offered by SDR that they would have in any other year.

When you have ADHD, it’s very easy to see that the education system wasn’t designed for you. It’s also easy to tell when teachers aren’t aware of that.

At every point in my educational career, I’ve had teachers tell me they were “disappointed” in me, or that I was failing to “live up to my potential” in a system that was designed for someone else.

This semester, one of my professors isn’t letting me make up any of the assignments that I missed, so the highest grade I can possibly get is a C.

For a neurotypical student, I guess this would motivate them to try harder. For my ADHD brain, it makes me feel overwhelmed, and I shut down.

The coronavirus has shown how little the education system cares about my struggles or my needs, and it hurts. I’ve cried almost daily because I’m so overwhelmed. (I cried while writing this column).

I’m drowning in missed assignments and responsibilities and guilt.

I know there will be people who respond to this column telling me that I should just try harder, that this is the way things are and that it’s my fault if I fail my classes.

I promise, I’m very familiar with the argument that, because I was born with a brain that functions differently, I should be at an inherent disadvantage for the rest of my life. I’ve had plenty of non-disabled people tell me that the society they built for themselves should not have to do anything to accommodate me.

I would say to those people that I am tired of living in a system that fails disabled people so consistently. Studies on the subject are rare and poorly conducted, but suggest that only 5% of college students with ADHD are able to graduate. It’s very unfortunate that these students aren’t able to “willpower” their way to a degree, but it’s also unfortunate that universities have made no effort to change this system. Now, Penn State is making it worse for me.

I could ask for more. I could ask for my academic accommodations to provide more than just extra time on exams (I have a long list of accommodations I want that the university does not provide.)

I could ask for assignment forgiveness or flexible deadlines, if only during the coronavirus.

I could ask for CAPS to have even one counselor who specializes in treating ADHD, rather than sending me out of the university to pay for one on my own.

I could ask for the university to educate my professors — even a little bit — on how this disorder works, instead of making me teach them myself.

I could ask what it means to “prepare” for remote learning, when you have a developmental disability. I could ask why Penn State didn’t feel the need to explain that to me when sabotaging my GPA.

Instead, I’m just asking for alternative grading.

We each pay Penn State tens of thousands of dollars a year to educate us, and they could not be bothered to come up with any replacement to alternative grading for the students disadvantaged by their decision.

If Penn State is worried about students taking advantage of this system, it should consider giving this option to students who have documented a disability with SDR and students who receive financial aid.

I’m not asking for Penn State to change its educational paradigm so that it isn’t entirely at odds with its ADHD students' needs. I’m not even asking for Penn State to care. I’m just asking for one more low-effort accommodation from this university.

Please, Penn State, do for your students with ADHD what you have always done for every other group of students: meet the bare minimum.