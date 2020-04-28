According to a Canvas announcement, Penn State’s Teaching and Learning with Technology is conducting a remote learning survey about the transition to remote learning.

The survey is open to all students and will close on May 1. The results will be used immediately to impact summer programming.

TLT is attempting to understand the semester’s virtual course-delivery experience from multiple angles, and will use the feedback to develop useful and supportive services.

According to the survey, the responses to the survey are confidential and will only be reported in combination with other responses. Participation on the survey is also voluntary.

Dr. Jenay Robert, the principal investigator of the Office of Research Protections, said TLT is responsible for much of the programming and support this semester in the University’s rapid transition to virtual learning.