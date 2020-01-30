Do you think you have what it takes to travel the country in the world-famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile as one of the company’s "Hotdogger" spokespeople? Can you, so to speak, “cut the mustard?”

The Wienermobile will return to Penn State next month in search of the next generation of Hotdoggers — the company’s Wienermobile drivers and brand ambassadors.

The company is particularly looking for “outgoing, friendly, creative and enthusiastic” graduating college seniors, preferably with a degree in public relations, advertising, marketing, journalism or other communications degrees.

Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long hot dog in a bun-shaped truck has toured the country for more than 80 years, now touted as the company’s “own traveling public relations firm.”

Hotdoggers get to travel the country in the Wienermobile, “meat” and greet people across the country and promote Oscar Mayer’s line of products.

An informational meeting for interested students will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Thomas 121. Potential Hotdoggers should bring copies of their resumes and cover letters.

Penn State alumnus Cameron Callanan is a current member of the East Coast Hotdogger team and will head the recruitment process when the Wienermobile graces Happy Valley with its presence. She will also be recruiting students in the Carnegie Building lobby for approximately one hour on Feb. 5, 6, 10 and 11.

Callanan graduated in spring 2019 with a public relations degree and digital media trends and analytics minor. She secured her job with the Wienermobile before graduating and hit the road that June.

“Since sophomore year, I was like, ‘This is exactly what I want to do, I get to travel a year after I graduate, who wouldn’t want to do that?’” Callanan said.

As a Hotdogger, she has been to 20 states in the past seven months.

There are six Wienermobiles in total, Callanan said, with two Hotdoggers assigned per Wienermobile.

Penn State and the Wienermobile have long had a close relationship, as multiple Penn State alumni over the last 30 years have been selected to take the year-long Wienermobile trek.

“I have heard that students who are selected and go across the country in the Wienermobile as brand ambassadors have described the position as one full of opportunity," Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email. "It gives them the ability to meet and talk with people from all walks of life, while seeing this great country. The fact that they are driving a giant hot dog is one of the best ice breakers for opening up conversation."

Callanan said that while a much of the team was once made up of Penn State alumni, she is the only Penn Stater to take over the Hotdogger title in the past two years, so she’s excited to come back to provide a sense of familiarity when it comes to recruiting more Penn State students.

“When you don’t see someone from your school recruiting, you can’t really resonate as much,” Callanan said.

Callanan said attending Penn State has made a positive impact on her life.

“I’m meeting new people every day, meeting people from all walks of life, so coming from a big school was definitely very useful,” Callanan said.

The current class of Hotdoggers is finished with its year-long term on June 7, with the new team set to begin June 8.

Callanan's advice to those interested in throwing their hat into the Hotdogger ring is to “stand out” and to “be your authentic self.”

“This job isn’t necessarily looking for someone who’s super professional, but just for someone who’s really super authentically themselves,” Callanan said. “Someone who is willing to do whatever, embarrass themselves, say whatever, be able to drive a giant hot dog across the country and not think twice about it.”