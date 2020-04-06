The Nittany Lion is one of 64 college mascots that will be participating in Sirius XM’s Mascot Bracket.

The bracket is broken down into four regions and will feature the Nittany Lion as the number 10 seed in the East region. His first opponent will be from Pitt, number seven-ranked ROC the Panther.

The poll can be found on Sirius XM’s college sports Twitter page. Voting opened at noon Eastern Time and will close at midnight.

Vote for your favorite mascot below! First round voting begins at 12p ET and ends at midnight Eastern time. Don't let your school down! pic.twitter.com/SSQ2zqf5nl — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 6, 2020