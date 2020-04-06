THON Cash Cash, Nittany Lion
The Nittany Lion takes the stage as Cash Cash performs during THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Cash Cash was the second surprise guest.

 James Leavy

The Nittany Lion is one of 64 college mascots that will be participating in Sirius XM’s Mascot Bracket.

The bracket is broken down into four regions and will feature the Nittany Lion as the number 10 seed in the East region. His first opponent will be from Pitt, number seven-ranked ROC the Panther.

The poll can be found on Sirius XM’s college sports Twitter page. Voting opened at noon Eastern Time and will close at midnight.

