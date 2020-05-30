Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd, as well as other recent incidents of racial discrimination.

In the statement, Barron expressed empathy and support for those affected by these recent racially-charged incidents.

Barron also discussed the responsibility of the Penn State community to actively speak out and act against all forms of discrimination, whether it be in regard to race, ethnicity, gender identity, religion or otherwise.

