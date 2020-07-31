Crimes and Court
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

A former Penn State IT employee who sued the university in Jan. 2018 over alleged employment discrimination has lost her case, according to court documents.

Antionette A Baylets-Holsinger, who represented herself in court, claimed Penn State violated federal laws on the basis of discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment and retaliation, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

Baylets-Holsinger claimed she contacted her superiors, including university President Eric Barron as protocol advises, but received retaliation and emotional harm for over 15 months.

She eventually left her "hostile and intolerable" workplace, which she claimed a "systematic pattern of disadvantaging women" prevented her and other employees from advancing.

United States Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson ruled in favor of Penn State on July 10, therefore closing the case.

