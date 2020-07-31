Penn State has released the schedule for students arriving to on-campus housing in the fall 2020 semester.

According to arrival.psu.edu, first-year students will move in from Aug. 17-20, and upperclassmen will move in Aug. 21-23. No students may move in prior to Aug. 17.

Once first-year students arrive to campus, they will complete “Extended Orientation” on the evening of their arrival and the following day.

Students can schedule their arrival date and time on eLiving and are urged to avoid moving in on the same day as their roommate.

The arrival website asked students to “limit the number of family members” helping them move in “if possible,” and family members must wear masks and practice social distancing. Additionally, family members may not return to university housing once the student has moved in.

According to the arrival website, there will be no early arrival fees for this semester.

