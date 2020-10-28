The University Park Undergraduate Association’s last meeting of October saw legislation passed and announcements made in under one hour.

Chair of the Facilities Committee Sarah Jordan introduced Bill 06-15 to the floor, which deals with transportation to the Bryce Jordan Center on Election Day.

The bill will fund a bus from the Thomas Building bus stop to Rec Hall, and then to the Bryce Jordan Center that will start at 7 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. The bus will be able to hold eight people at one time.

Rep. Jacob Klipstein said the bill would be good to have on Election Day, and would be a great way to get students to centralized locations efficiently.

Klipstein called the bill one of the best pieces of legislation he has ever worked on, and said he was proud of the team for making the legislation possible.

After the floor closed for discussion, the assembly held a roll call vote on the bill, which passed unanimously.

To begin the meeting, Speaker Steven Zhang motioned to strike everything on the agenda except for the special presentation, open student forum, new business, the comments for the good of the order, and the reports from the president and vice president, which passed with general consensus.

Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims delivered a special presentation to thank UPUA members for the work they do. He said student government is important for hearing students’ voices.

Sims discussed the pandemic, and said Penn State has incrementally expanded beyond the virtual setting, and has been able to host more activities and experiences in person throughout the semester in part because of the student leadership.

Sims also stressed the importance of UPUA’s leadership in regard to other current issues at Penn State, including racial justice and the upcoming presidential election.

Around 7:55 p.m., Zhang called the official UPUA meeting to a close so the assembly could have an internal discussion about anti-racism. Anyone not in UPUA was asked to leave the Zoom meeting.

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.