New Student Orientation is the first real taste of Penn State that most incoming freshmen get.

This traditionally in-person event is held during the summer. Different activities during NSO help incoming students get used to campus life and learn how to navigate such a large campus with over 40,000 students.

However, for the incoming Class of 2024, students will have a different NSO experience. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NSO will be online.

Online NSO will differ from traditional NSO in many ways, so to compensate, the Welcome Week will be expanded to continue to help new incoming students acclimate to campus life.

According to Director of Student Orientation and Transition Programs Dan Murphy, the online orientation will take roughly three to five days to complete.

Murphy said there will be roughly three hours of orientation on the first day, three to four hours of self-paced work on the second, and meeting with an academic adviser on the third. Traditional NSO is only a two-day process.

The online NSO will be available to all incoming students across all Penn State campuses, not just University Park.

“We’re excited to help create opportunities for new students to better understand the strength of our multi-campus University,” Murphy said via email.

The orientation content will be delivered through Zoom, Canvas, Starfish, LionPATH and livestreamed services.

The virtual orientation will start with a livestreamed university welcome. Next, the new students will meet with an orientation leader.

After meeting with an orientation leader, the new students will complete a series of online modules in Canvas that will help them learn more about the various expectations, resources and services that Penn State has to offer. Participation is required for new students to be able to schedule their first semester courses.

The orientation will be wrapped up with the incoming students having an one-on-one academic advising appointment.

The parents and family members of the incoming students will have access to a menu of live and pre-recorded presentations that will be available for them. In addition, students and their families will be able to connect with Penn State offices to learn more about what they have to offer and answer their questions before arriving on campus.

Most of the typical orientation experience can be facilitated in the virtual environment, according to Murphy. This includes parts of the new interactive musical that was introduced during last year’s NSO.

Murphy acknowledged that virtual NSO will not be able to accomplish everything, including the overnight experience in the residence halls, practice with navigating the dining commons, and the reception of students' Penn State ID cards. However, those elements will be incorporated into Welcome Week.

“Just as it is with our in-person orientation programs, getting connected to other new students will continue to be a cornerstone of the virtual orientation experience,” Murphy said.

There will be work done with orientation leaders across the commonwealth to create opportunities for new students to get to know one another, meet current students and make connections.

“If a lot of people want to interact with others, they can just make group chats on Snapchat or phone numbers,” incoming freshman Kate Sarsfield said.

An integral part of what keeps NSO moving is the orientation leaders, those who guide the incoming students through their brief stay and help get them comfortable with the campus. Because of the online shift, orientation leaders have been given more say in how content should be delivered to make sure they are engaging the incoming students effectively.

The experience of a traditional NSO is not only a major loss for the incoming students, but also for the orientation leaders.

“I think I will miss getting to be active,” orientation leader Nate Gillespie said via email. “Walking around campus, doing energizing icebreakers, participating in AfterDark at the IM building, etc.”

However, despite this, Gillespie (sophomore-secondary education English) is staying optimistic about this shift to online.

“Obviously, an online format is less conducive to physical activity, but we’re still going to try to keep some of the fun elements in the program,” Gillespie said.

To Gillespie, a big loss is the one-on-one interactions that incoming students would have had with other students during the walks between the sessions. However, he said leaders are working to make sure incoming students still get those opportunities.

“It will still be an important chance to begin to experience what life at Penn State will be like and is a great opportunity to start forming connections with your fellow students,” Gillespie said.