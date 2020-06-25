Racism is not unknown to Penn State — and with communities gathering in local efforts to address systemic racism in support of the Black Lives Matter movement all over the world, the Black community at Penn State has been proactive in vocalizing the university’s issues and how to solve them.

Cynthia Young, the head of the African American Studies Department, described Black Lives Matter as a movement that is centuries in the making and has been around since the United States' founding in 1776.

“The movement is a continuation of the kinds of social justice struggles that Black people have been having since we got here,” Young said. “It’s a moment where we can try to achieve what other groups in this country have achieved, which is full equality and safety from police harassment and violence.”

Young said despite Penn State’s efforts to be more inclusive, racial tensions on campus have been prevalent since she first started working at the university in 2016.

When President Donald Trump was running for office in 2016, Young said her students would tell her about racial slurs they heard on the CATABus or while walking across campus.

“After [Trump] was elected, I was hearing even more of them,” she said.

However, Black students have also heard racial remarks made by Penn State faculty members.

Shelby Hall said during her freshman year, Sam Richards, the professor for the 700-student SOC 119 class on race and ethic relations, said “Black don’t crack," and called durags “drug helmets.”

“He uses the pain of my people as a joke, and cares more about the comfort of the majority than the minorities sitting right in front of him,” Hall (junior-chemical engineering) said via email.

Young said her identity as a Black woman is hard to forget when living in a small town like State College. After moving from Ohio, she was surprised to find Confederate flags around town, whether they were on the tail of a truck or a bumper sticker.

“The only way one can read [that flag] is that you support people who wanted to continue enslaving my ancestors,” Young said. “There’s no other way to read that.”

Members of the Penn State community have expressed their concerns with the current culture of racial bias at the university, and many feel the administration is not listening to the communities most impacted.

Cassandra Nuñez said Penn State needs to include the voices of Black students to solve Black issues on campus.

“The imbalance in creating a group whose job is to advocate for a group of students, without speaking to that group of students is unacceptable at a University that claims to be as progressive and inclusive as Penn State,” Nuñez (junior-electrical engineering) said via email.

Hall said the lack of Black representation in the Penn State community has constructed a hostile environment for Black individuals.

“An unarmed young black man with special needs was shot. Not because he held a weapon, not because he was dangerous, not because he was resisting,” Hall said, in reference to the death of State College resident Osaze Osagie in 2019. “It was because two officers were scared of his Blackness.”

An expert in the field of African American studies, Young said President Eric Barron has not reached out to her department to aid with reform at the university.

“When you have that kind of expertise, why wouldn’t you use it?” Young said.

On June 10, Barron sent out a letter stating plans to start a partnership with the Faculty Senate to “support the request of student leaders for required racism and bias coursework for all students.”

“Our students have been persistent in requesting these educational programs and it is time to work with them to improve our educational offerings and opportunities,” Barron said in the release.

However, Young noted that similar courses already exist and teach aspects of what Barron called for at Penn State, including courses in African American studies, Asian American studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies.

“We don’t need a committee, we don’t need to work with the Faculty Senate or do some big thing to make those courses a reality,” Young said. “What we actually need to do is identify where we already have these things and then make them a requirement.”

The racism Black students experience at Penn State is not new. However, Nuñez said she believes the more Black experiences are shared, the closer Penn State will become to reforming its culture.

“We need to hear Black stories,” she said. “We need to heal Black trauma.”