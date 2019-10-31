While many students just got over the fright of midterms, Penn State’s campus stays “spooky” yearlong, with many buildings and locations thought to be haunted.

According to some students and the rabbit holes of the internet, some of Penn State’s residence halls are haunted — like Runkle Hall in North Halls.

The whole building is allegedly haunted — especially the third floor, where there are rumored to be 11 spirits that send resident assistants running.

Tener Hall in East also has alleged hauntings on the eighth floor of the building, and some students have claimed that witchcraft has been performed on the sixth floor.

Additionally, there are apartments off campus that have also had claims of paranormal activity, like University Gateway and The Graduate, where unexplained things happen — like doors opening and closing whenever they want to.

Other odd places all over campus and downtown have a history of paranormal activity, such as the Pavillion Theatre. The theater was once a barn that was home to cows — and allegedly is currently home to the spirits of those cows today.

“There is odd noises all of the time and it’s an old building,” Rachel Zwerver (sophomore-theatre), who spends a lot of time in the building, said. “It’s just really creepy.”

Other old buildings on campus, like the Old Botany building, have been known to give pedestrians the creeps.

The alleged ghost of Frances Atherton looks through the top window of the building across the street to the grave of her husband George Atherton, Penn State’s seventh university president.

Many claim Atherton’s grave, located on Pollock Road, is also haunted by President Atherton himself.

Right next to Atherton’s grave is Schwab Auditorium, which was built in 1903. Theater-goers have claimed to have seen apparitions, experienced lights flickering and heard footsteps.

It is alleged that Atherton, Charles Schwab and the ghost of a soldier have all been seen there. The occasional ghosts of a woman and a janitor have also been seen by some.

Zwerver’s roommate, who is in Thespians and is in the auditorium all of the time, has claimed to have “random things happen” that are “not able to be explained.”

One of the most famous creepy places on campus is the basement stacks in the Pattee and Paterno Library.

If you venture down to rows 51 and 52, that is where 22-year-old Betsy Aardsma was murdered in 1969. The case is still unsolved.

Max Kisan (junior-biobehavioral health) is one of many students who has been to the stacks.

“I definitely believe it is creepy in there,” Kisan said. “If I ever got touched or saw something that would be weird.”

People have allegedly heard screams, seen dried blood, felt things and seen apparitions down in the stacks. Some believe the ghost of Aardsma causes this.

“Ghosts are real. Spirits are real. I believe 100 percent that there are ghosts,” Emilie Hovanec (junior- industrial engineering) said. “If someone has died there, then I believe it, and they are here all the time.”