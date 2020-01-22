When a middle schooler named Guadalupe, whose hand was amputated at the wrist, wanted to play the violin, the Penn State Digi Digits club stepped in to make that possible.

Students made an attachment so Guadalupe was able to play the instrument.

Digi Digits designs and creates prosthetic-like training devices for children with upper arm disabilities. The club uses 3D modeling and printing in order to develop the cutting edge technology.

At the group's inaugural meeting of the semester, Digi Digits members broke into groups in order to problem solve and innovate designs. The brainstorming session produced ideas on how to make the finger joints stronger and more maneuverable.

Hamed Jabri, the club treasurer, said the first step of the design process is to figure out what kind of problem or scenario the group needs to solve. Next, the group brainstorms a list of potential ideas.

"We try to make as big of a list as we can and narrow it down from there," Jabri (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said, "and then work on the more feasible ideas and see what physical approaches you can create.”

If a design fails, the group tries again and again to ensure its success.

Currently, one of the projects the group is working on is the "E-Hand." The group is attempting to recreate the motion of the human hand through electronics, servos and 3D models, according to research and development lead Masen Nartatez.

However, Nartatez (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said the group has faced some difficulties when designing the prosthetic-like training devices.

“Doctors and medical staff, their researchers have direct access to patients at all times. But we are going off of old scans," he said. "So to be able to actively reiterate on the designs and improve them, there is a lot of time in-between where we have to send the prototype to the person we are working with. We get a lot of feedback from them. It can take weeks or months.”

Although the Digi Digits club is creating complex pieces of engineering and design, the group emphasized that anybody is free to join, regardless of engineering background.

Club president Jared Franz emphasized the inclusive atmosphere of the group, which meets in the Stuckeman Building twice a week.

"Students can join whenever they want. There are no club dues. The meetings are not mandatory — if someone can’t make a meeting one day, it’s okay," Franz (senior-mechanical engineering) said. "Whoever is here works on the project together.”