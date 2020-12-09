University Police and Public Safety published a Transparency and Accountability Initiative as a response to concern from the community about how police interact with people of color and other "historically underrepresented and marginalized groups," according to its website.

This website also outlines what the initiative has accomplished so far, the University Police and Public Safety's commitment to excellence and ways to contact them to provide feedback and ask questions.

Created over the course of several months, the new section of the University Police and Public Safety's website includes data from 22 Penn State campuses, according to a Penn State News article released on Monday.

At the top of the site, commitment to transparency, diversity, accountability and listening are listed in a graphic.

“This initiative shows that UPPS is listening to the community and it provides the public with the data and tools needed to better understand police operations and a means to provide feedback,” David Gray, the senior vice president for Finance and Business, said in the release.

Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president of University Police and Public Safety, said there is still work to do but "making this essential information available to the public is a positive step in the right direction,” in the release.

The Penn State News article stated that the University Police and Public Safety website will be updated every year or as needed.

