The Palmer Museum of Art is now featuring a collection of African art in the exhibition “African Brilliance: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collection,” featuring African art collected by Allen and Barbara Davis.

Allen worked as a foreign service officer located primarily in Africa, according to museum curator Patrick McGrady. He also worked as an ambassador and advisor of African affairs in the United Nations.

McGrady said Davis started collecting African art “almost immediately” during the thirty years he spent in Africa. He said the museum purchases some artwork from Davis, but was gifted other pieces. This led to the discussion of the possibility of an exhibition, according to McGrady.

Erin Coe, director of the Palmer Museum, said the exhibition was made possible not only by Allen and Barbara’s collection of art, but because they “graciously opened their home to curators and others on numerous occasions during the planning of the exhibition.”

According to McGrady, the exhibition is a “small representation” of Allen’s collection. He said “African Brilliance” contains 83 objects out of the thousands Allen has acquired through his time in Africa.

“It really does show the breadth and the depth of his collection that he built over 60 years,” McGrady said.

William Dewey, associate professor in the departments of Art History and African Studies, said the exhibit took about four years to come to life. He said the exhibit required extensive work from a large team, which included Ph.D. candidate Janet Purdy, doctoral student Emily Hagen, master’s candidate Caroline Bastian, and many other students, staff and faculty.

Dewey previously curated the exhibit “Sleeping Beauties,” which centered on African headrests, before he began teaching at Penn State. He said the exhibit was originally organized from the Fowler Museum at UCLA. He later gave a talk at Penn State about “Sleeping Beauties,” and the exhibition was eventually hosted at the Palmer Museum.

Dewey said Allen contacted Penn State to express his interest to donate African art. He said other art was also borrowed from other museums like the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

The Palmer Museum was given the Strategic Initiative Seed Grant for the exhibit from Penn State’s Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost to fund an online catalogue, according to Coe.

According to Dewey, the grant produced the possibility of presenting the exhibition in a “different, unusual way.” The online catalogue can be found here.

The online catalogue provides an opportunity to see every side of each of the various pieces in the exhibition through 360 degree photography. Dewey said this is unique, as museum-goers aren’t able to see artwork from each side at an in-person exhibition.

Additionally, the website features video interviews with Allen and various “African voices.” These interviews are with African members of the Penn State community and their experiences with the types of objects from Davis’ collection.

Dewey said he is glad to bring African art to the Palmer Museum because it exposes the community to a different type of art.

“African Brilliance” is the first major exhibition of African art in approximately 25 years, according to Coe.

“Western and European art is primarily seen in museums and on the wall,” Dewey said. “The African art that we’re showing, even though it is in a museum, it was not intended for that purpose.”

Dewey said the art in the museum is functional because Africans used it for healing, showing status, initiation, and as a feature of everyday life.

“This is what we do,” McGrady said. “We try to show as wide a variety of art for as many people that we have in our various audiences.”

Additionally, McGrady explained the difference between other African art made primarily for tourists, and the art of Davis’ collection. He said African people made different objects and textiles for tourist trade and for their own use.

“So many collections are full of objects that are just made for tourists,” McGrady said. “This collection, because Allen was so richly steeped in the many traditions of Africa, he understood and talked to other folks who could delineate the difference those that were made just for the folks that were visiting for a short time.”

“African Brilliance” will be exhibited at the museum through May 24.

“It’s brilliant. It’s really beautiful stuff,” Dewey said. “I think [students] will be really surprised if they come see it.”

