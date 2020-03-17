On Tuesday, the Penn State Faculty Senate voted in support of a resolution to use SRTEs as a source of formative feedback rather than summative feedback.

The resolution is in response to the fact that some classes have had difficulty with Penn State’s transition to remote instruction. The resolution hopes to prevent the university from penalizing instructors during this time.

The resolution is not binding, and simply conveys the Faculty Senate’s support of this policy.

The resolution reads, in part, that open-ended ratings “should not be used in any punitive way that could impact promotion, tenure, renewals or graduate instructor continuances.”

