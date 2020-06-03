On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released its guidelines for reopening post-secondary education institutions and adult education programs.

The guidelines included considerations institutions should take when deciding whether to reopen, as well as instructions for how to enforce hygiene standards and social distancing protocols.

The guidelines, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and leaders of post-secondary education institutions, provide a window into how life at Penn State may change once students return to campus.

Students, faculty and staff are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart whenever possible. Also, institutions are instructed to provide "guidance such as tape on floors or sidewalks to enforce social distancing.”

Where social distancing is not possible — places like cash registers, dorm spaces and bathroom sinks — institutions should install “plastic partitions or barriers,” according to the guidelines.

“Institutions may require students to provide their own face coverings,” according to the guidelines, “but must make their best effort to ensure an adequate supply of face coverings.”

According to the guidelines, schools must follow Pennsylvania’s rules on limiting large gatherings. Due to Centre County is in the green phase, Penn State will be expected to limit gatherings to no more than 250 people.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

In the event of increasing coronavirus transmission, “schools should consider further restricting gathering size of spectators for large events such as athletic games, socials, parades, homecoming activities or festivals,” according to the guidelines.

The guidelines did not contain information on collegiate sports and said guidance pertaining to sports will be offered at a later date.

A variety of suggestions for how schools can hold classes while following social distancing guidelines were provided in the guidelines.

Schools should consider limiting class sizes, taping off seats or rows, holding smaller classes in larger spaces, “repurposing spaces such as gyms and large ballrooms as classrooms or labs,” and holding classes outside.

The guidelines encourage institutions with residence halls to consider “reserving a residence hall” to quarantine students who have been exposed to coronavirus.

Institutions were encouraged to consider using a phased return to campus. In this scenario, institutions would only let certain groups— like first-years, certain majors, etc.— return to campus

The guidelines also proposed several changes to the academic calendar, including starting and completing the semester early, avoiding breaks in the middle of the semester, holding the semester in two eight-week modules, or staggering start times for different groups of students.

Notably, the guidelines provide very strict guidance on what schools should do if students are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Individuals exhibiting virus symptoms must not enter campus buildings, must self-quarantine on campus or at home, must not report to work, class and clinical assignments, and may not participate in school-sponsored activities or events, according to the guidelines.

If a case is confirmed on a campus, that institution must immediately notify the Department of Health and may need to suspend some or all in-person classes for two-five days, according to the guidelines.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

No additional coronavirus cases have been reported in Centre County According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, an additional 511 cases of the coronavir…