The Penn State Consortium for Social Movements and Education, and the Africana Research Center will host a virtual symposium this month to teach students how to analyze recent nationwide "Black Lives Matter" protests and demand "structural change."

The symposium, titled “Reflections on Organizing and Power: Anti-Black Police Brutality and the Popular Uprisings,” will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 18.

Throughout the week before the event there will be activities, including an invitation for students to collaborate online in preparation for the event.

There will also be "breakout sessions" during which students may discuss "the mechanisms of social change" with social movement activists.

Interested students may sign up here.