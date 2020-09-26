The Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, is a time to reflect, atone for one's sins and repent.

This year, Yom Kippur begins the evening of Sunday, Sept. 27 and ends the evening of Monday, Sept. 28.

“It’s a day to better myself,” said Jacquelyn Felicity Stochel, a member of Penn State Hillel, an organization that aims to bring Jewish students together. “It’s a day to think about how we can grow and recognize you aren’t a perfect person.”

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year for members of the Jewish faith, in which they are purified and forgiven for their sins.

Typically, Jewish students observe this day with a 25-hour fast along with intensive prayer, as Jews attend services, spend time with family and connect with God, Stochel said. The holiday starts with a big meal at sunset and usually ends with bagels and lox the following day.

According to Zach Gershman, the president of the Chabad undergraduate club — an organization at Penn State with the objective of serving the needs of the Jewish community on a social, educational and spiritual level — Yom Kippur is the most important holiday in the Jewish religion.

Normally, when Gershman is home, he and his family rent out hotel rooms near the Chabad for the holiday because there isn’t a synagogue near them.

“It shows just how important of a holiday it is for us,” Gershman said, “and how important spending time with my family is for me.”

However, the pandemic poses several obstacles for Jewish students in observing this day, Gershman said.

The sense of community is somewhat lost, according to Gershman.

“But Yom Kippur is between you and God,” Gershman said. “The end of the pandemic should be the second thing you pray about on Yom Kippur — God and you being first.”

Some services have transferred to virtual modes, according to Stochel.

Penn State Hillel has reached out to students to pre-record prayers, stories and speeches so community members can be part of the experience.

“With constantly being on Zoom, people don’t want to spend their holiday on Zoom,” Stochel said. “So, it’s definitely challenging when you can’t be with other Jewish students in-person. But that’s the Jewish community, we always find ways to connect.”

According to Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, Penn State Chabab has set up a tent outside near Pasquerilla Spiritual Center to hold prayer on Yom Kippur.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced, and there will be hand sanitation stations in the tent.

“We are taking all the precautions into account,” Meretsky said. “It might be easier to do it over Zoom, but we wanted to give people the opportunity to connect to one another in-person.”

The day will consist of prayer and readings of the Torah, he said.

Yom Kippur is a “very special day” where, according to Meretsky, Jews can connect to their higher self.

“It gives us an opportunity to focus on what matters: our spirituality, faith and family,” Meretsky said.

Penn State professor Steven Feldstein — who is also the adviser of JGrads, a Penn State organization that helps connect Jewish graduate students — said he will spend Yom Kippur differently this year.

“I’ll be at home all day for Yom Kippur, doing the prayers and fasting on my own,” Feldstein said.

This will be the first time in 40 or 50 years that Feldstein will spend his holiday at home, he said.

“It’s all so different,” Feldstein said. “The prayers and services will be a lot briefer on Zoom, which makes it less meaningful.”

But, even during this different time, Feldstein said he will continue to pray and think about how he can better himself.

According to Meretsky, although the pandemic presents itself with different obstacles, religion can get people through them.

“It’s definitely a hard time we are going through,” Meretsky said. “But, we will still be able to connect and put measures in place to help people experience Yom Kippur as close to normal as possible.”

