Penn State will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for graduates of all university campuses on Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in viewing the ceremony can access the livestream by clicking the following link: https://spring2020.commencement.psu.edu/.

According to a Penn State News press release, the commencement — created by university officials and student leaders — will involve several traditional graduation components, including formal remarks and a conferring of degrees to over 14,000 graduating students.

After the virtual ceremony is completed, anyone interested can also view the webpages for each college and Penn State campus for a more tailored experience, including "individual student recognition with shareable digital slides," according to the release.

Penn State News also said the university is hoping to do an in-person celebration when public health guidelines allow for it, but because of the uncertainties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, no logistics have yet been finalized.

