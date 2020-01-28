In observance of Stalking Awareness Month, lecturer Anna Nasset shared her personal experiences with sexual abuse, stalking and survival on Jan. 27 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Flex Theater

Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, University Police and Public Safety, and State College’s American Association of University Women sponsored the lecture, entitled “Stalking: Prevention, Awareness, Surviving.”

Nasset was stalked by an unknown man for at least eight years. However, the stalking could have started as far back as 11 years.

She has taken her experience and turned it into activism and outreach.

Beginning her lecture with a trigger warning, Nasset also prefaced her lecture by saying she doesn't like to refer to her stalker by his name, as she said it brings back traumatic memories.

Nasset’s story of abuse and stalking began when she was molested by a high school-aged babysitter when she was a child. She said the abuse did not resurface until she experienced flashbacks during college and her fears were confirmed by her sister.

Prior to Nasset remembering her suppressed sexual abuse, she said she had already endured sexual harassment by high school boys, the football team and her homeroom teacher. The abuse was both verbal and physical.

Because of this harassment, she said her dreams of pursuing athletic training were ruined, and she transferred high schools.

“The teacher got a slap on the hand and nothing else,” Nasset said. “This was in the 90s when not a lot was done for these types of crimes.”

The same year that Nasset realized she was molested as a child, she said she was sexually assaulted at a college party.

“For years I had blamed myself, as I had taken ecstasy,” Nasset said. “I remember fighting off the man, as it certainly wasn’t the way I wanted to lose my virginity. I finally came to terms with it as the years went on that it wasn’t my fault.”

After college, Nasset moved to Washington, where she said she found healing by opening an art gallery at age 29 and got engaged to get married. However, she was divorced by 31.

“That man who I thought was going to be my forever ended up being what I call a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Nasset said. “He loved to brag about former sexual conquests all the time to friends, put me down all the time, make threats toward me, and so I quickly got out of that marriage just about as quickly as I got in.”

In November 2011, the incident that Nasset referred to as “the biggest hurdle of them all” was placed into her life — her stalker.

Nasset said the man entered her gallery and gifted her a painting, only ever speaking to her that one time until she saw him during her trial.

“He started sending me emails. He started calling my business. He started showing up around,” Nasset said. “It was really bizarre and quickly I just identified something did not feel right in the situation. I just felt so confused and on edge.”

Despite being told to dismiss the occurrences by others, she contacted the police and filed her first report. Shortly after that, she found out the offender had paranoid schizophrenia, specifically manifesting into erotomania

“In his mind, he is married to me as well as other women, but he also wants to murder me,” Nasset said. “All of these things would go from loving to angry really fast and it was terrifying.”

Nasset added that individuals close to the legal case have described him as a potential mass shooter or serial killer.

However, she said she doesn’t group her abuser’s behavior with others who suffer mental illness.

“I think it’s important for us to remember that while he has a very specific mental health condition, the vast, vast majority of people with mental health conditions go on to live beautiful and brilliant lives,” Nasset said. “This was just a very specific small fraction of the population.”

After filing a report with the police, Nasset created a stalking log and safety plans to help ensure her safety.

Her case was rapidly prosecuted, which she said doesn’t often happen in stalking cases without additional charges including assault and other crimes.

“During the time leading up to the trial, I was being told to be at the courthouse for a hearing,” Nasset said. “Then I was being told to not come because it was making the offender think I wanted to be with him. There were times when I was being hidden in bathrooms.”

Nasset said graphic threats quickly turned to vandalism and other crimes that allowed her to receive lifetime protection against the offender. She then moved to Vermont, only for her stalker to return.

“Now, I have no support,” Nasset said. “I’m living in Vermont where I basically know nobody. I’m in this tiny little apartment and I am scared to death.”

After a close encounter with a man at the bar, Nasset realized two things: her previous training saved her life and the only things that kept her sane were waitressing shifts and human interaction.

Eventually, as she said she was laughed at by Vermont police for reporting her continuous stalking, she returned to Washington to address the court while her stalker prepared his own defense.

“I somehow made it through the offender cross-examining me. I never looked at him,” Nasset said. “I had some 36 years of primal anger and rage come out with absolute clarity, and I got through it.”

She said the most powerful part of the trial was her victim impact statement, in which she was able to explain the emotional, physical and financial impacts the stalking had on her life.

“The thing with stalking is there is no end,” Nasset said. “Even though he’s in jail and I’m experiencing freedom right now, it doesn’t mean he’s not continuing to try and contact me without me knowing about it. I am so lucky. I should not be alive. He should have murdered me long ago.”

Penn State staff member and Centre Safe volunteer Christy Shaw said she left the event with further appreciation for survivor's strength, especially when she said they have so much left to lose or at stake in situations involving stalking.

“The fact that she lost a business and then the relationship impact and having to move away from friends and family, your support system, you’re essentially running from something that you maybe can’t even see,” Shaw said.

Jennifer Pencek, the programming coordinator for the Gender Equity Center, introduced the event by saying that the awareness and discussion about stalking shouldn’t be limited to the month of January.

“It’s something that’s really important to talk about, all year, every year,” Pencek said. “For those of you who are like, ‘I’ve heard of stalking but I don’t entirely know what it is,' this is to help us hear some different perspectives and to make sure that we have access to resources.”