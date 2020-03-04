Many Penn State alumni have gone on to pursue a variety of major careers, from Keegan Michael-Key’s career in entertainment, to Lara Spencer’s career in broadcast journalism to Saquon Barkley’s career in the National Football League.

Many alums of Penn State’s student government, the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA), entered the political arena post-graduation, some becoming elected officials.

Michael Pipe graduated from Penn State in 2009 with a degree in political science. He now serves as a county commissioner for Centre County, a position he has held since 2012. When Pipe was a member of UPUA, he was an elections commissioner — a role he said helped him prepare for his current job.

At the time, there were six elections commissioners for UPUA, and each focused on a different area. Pipe worked on press and advertising, which entailed making people aware of elections and increasing voter turnout.

“In 2009, I wasn’t on the ballot. It was my goal to increase turnout, so I was agnostic when it came to who won,” Pipe said. “One of the roles of [Centre County] commissioner is to serve on the elections board, which works to increase voter turnout, so it uses a lot of the same skills.”

Pipe continues to work with members of UPUA to increase student turnout in Centre County.

Ryan Valencia joined UPUA in 2015 during the fall of his junior year. He served throughout his senior year before graduating in 2016.

Valencia was an at-large representative and eventually became the chair of the governmental affairs committee. He said he was also a co-founder of the “new and rejuvenated” Pennsylvania Association of State-related Students (PASS).

Upon graduation, Valencia did campaign work, whether it was as a field director, a consultant or a campaign manager. In November 2018, he was successful in electing Christy Smith — a California state assemblywoman for the 38th District. Smith then named Valencia the district director for California’s 38th assembly district.

Valencia said his involvement with UPUA allowed him to see things from an advocacy standpoint through “battles with the Board of Trustees.” He said his current job gives the opposite perspective, since people meet him with a list of priorities and problems to be solved, instead.

Valencia said UPUA was “probably the best learning experience” he had.

“Even though it’s on a more micro scale, student government does tackle huge issues, whether it’s mental health or diversity,” Valencia said. “Having to work on bills with such a large assembly, it gave me insight on what I do now on a day to day basis.”

For Dave Harrington, the county commissioner for Lehigh County since 2019, UPUA proved to be a useful experience he could discuss when applying to law school. He graduated Penn State in 2013 and from law school in 2016.

In UPUA, Harrington was the chair of the facilities committee, and said it was a “really rewarding” experience that taught him how to delegate authority, advocate for votes, compartmentalize jobs and network.

“I kind of feel like I'm back in UPUA sometimes, trying to get people on board with different ordinances we’re trying to pass,” Harrington said.

He said meeting with different clubs while in UPUA was similar to meeting with different interest groups in Lehigh County.

For students looking to join student government, Harrington said to go for it — even if they don’t get in right away.

“The election is rewarding even if you lose,” Harrington said. “If you’re interested in government, the only [way] to change something is to want to do it.”