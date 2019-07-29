Jeff Dunham returns to the BJC

Jeff Dunham performes with his dummie, Walter, during his show "Controlled Chaos" on Jan. 17, 2012 in the BJC.

Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is making his fourth trip to the Bryce Jordan Center this fall.

Dunham and his puppets will perform in State College on October 25 as a part of his “SERIOUSLY!?” tour, per the Bryce Jordan Center’s Twitter page.

Student pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, August 1 and may be purchased at a discount from the Account Manager. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 5 at a $55 rate.

Dunham has previously traveled to Happy Valley in 2008, 2013 and 2016. He is known for his work on Comedy Central, NBC and his stand-up show Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster on Netflix.

Dunham is currently the only comedian scheduled to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center during the fall semester.

