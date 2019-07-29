Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is making his fourth trip to the Bryce Jordan Center this fall.

Dunham and his puppets will perform in State College on October 25 as a part of his “SERIOUSLY!?” tour, per the Bryce Jordan Center’s Twitter page.

Student pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, August 1 and may be purchased at a discount from the Account Manager. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 5 at a $55 rate.

Dunham has previously traveled to Happy Valley in 2008, 2013 and 2016. He is known for his work on Comedy Central, NBC and his stand-up show Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster on Netflix.

Dunham is currently the only comedian scheduled to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center during the fall semester.