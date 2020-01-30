LaunchBox PNC press conference
Penn State University president Eric Barron speaks at the press conference at Happy Valley LaunchBox announcing a donation of one million dollars from PNC Bank and a new logo on Monday, Jan 22, 2018.

 Aabha Vora

In an effort to bolster statewide economic development and entrepreneurship, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a $12.35 million funding increase, of which $2.35 million will go to Invent Penn State as part of a new innovation plan proposal.

The proposal seeks to address and improve the conditions of educational, workforce-related and economic development, and will address Penn State’s appropriation request of the same amount for Invent Penn State.

Invent Penn State is a commonwealth-wide initiative launched by Penn State President Eric Barron in 2015. The program includes 21 “Launchboxes,” or innovation hubs, which have supported nearly 2,500 early-stage startup businesses.

If provided, the funds will be utilized by Invent Penn State to expand its reach of Penn State communities by building four new innovation centers that will support and provide resources for entrepreneurs.

