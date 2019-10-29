Council of Commonwealth Student Governments University Park vice president Ryan Godbey has resigned following allegations that he violated Title IX and demands for his resignation made by 19 anonymous central staff members.

His resignation was accepted at CCSG’s meeting on Oct. 27 in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Before Godbey resigned, the anonymous members of CCSG called for his resignation in a letter following concerns of "alarming” behavior and the alleged Title IX violation.

Godbey (junior-physics and mathematics) openly admitted to having a Title IX case filed against him, yet does not know who filed the case or the circumstances in which the case was filed.

Godbey said the allegations followed three CCSG chief of staff interviews, one of which he was not present for.

It is unclear what the case entails, who filed the case against Godbey and why.

However, after the case was filed against Godbey, he allegedly spread “false rumors” claiming a former staff member filed the Title IX case against him.

According to a letter entitled “Demand for Resignation” written by the 19 anonymous staff members, a former staff member told central staff members in September that Godbey had spread rumors about her.

The letter says the staff member feared the rumors would tarnish her reputation, and she later publicly confronted Godbey in the HUB.

Godbey responded to the concerns about his behavior in his own letter of response. In it, he said “no actions were pursued” regarding the alleged Title IX violation.

“I was falsely accused of the actions enclosed in the case and everything was dismissed. No actions were pursued. I admitted my faults in jumping to conclusions and publicly apologized to the student [who I accused] in front of Central Staff,” reads Godbey’s letter, titled “Response to Demand for my Resignation.”

CCSG President Kenneth Gatten III said in a statement he could not explicitly comment on the Title IX allegation.

“We choose not to comment on any Title IX allegations because we do not have any direct evidence of charges being filed,” Gatten (junior-English) said via email. “CCSG continues to advocate for the students of the 19 Commonwealth Campuses.”

The “Demand for Resignation” also alleged CCSG staff members communicated through various platforms that Godbey made students feel uncomfortable, citing different situations in which he allegedly did so.

The letter details accounts of Godbey storming into the CCSG office in the HUB and shouting at staff members in front of other staff members. It says he consistently made students feel "uncomfortable" and one student said Godbey attempted to listen to their phone calls.

Godbey also allegedly mentally affected one of the staff members, gossiped to individuals from other organizations about issues within CCSG staff and "micromanaged" staff members' jobs.

Additionally, it alleges he pulled a staff member into a room, closed the doors and demanded they tell him "what he believed a different staff member had been saying about him."

This staff member did not know what to say, but “nearly felt compelled to say something to satisfy Ryan out of fear that he would fire him/her," according to the letter.

Regarding his multiple one-on-one meetings, Godbey said he stands by them, even as some staff members raised questions as to why CCSG president Kenneth Gatten III was not in attendance.

“The sole purpose of these meetings was to see how I could improve as a leader, as I saw that some staff members were a little unhappy with some of my leadership techniques,” Godbey said in his letter. “I was ridiculed for not having Kenneth in these meetings, however I was trying to evoke from the staff members their true feelings on my leadership style and how I might adapt to better meet their needs. After all, isn’t leadership about accommodating and advocating for the needs of many.”

Godbey denied eavesdropping on staff member conversations in the office, and said he has reached an accord with the staff member that raised concerns.

Beyond the letter demanding Godbey’s resignation, files regarding his court proceedings, driving record and social media posts were brought to the attention of each branch campus’s CCSG presidents and vice presidents.

Godbey asserted he has no felony convictions and has passed background checks. He added he is "dumbfounded" members of council felt they had a "higher judicial standard" than Penn State, which requires background checks.

Other files showed Godbey's Facebook posts from the past, including one post from 2015 depicting a Confederate flag and another meme posted after the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” riot and subsequent protests in 2017 that reads, “Can’t die in a protest if you are at work.”

In response to the Facebook posts, he said he was "appalled" the council would “expose” someone's past posts "without asking for the entire story."

"This is the danger of a single story and it raises concerns in my eyes as to the moral compass of the authors of the letter," Godbey said in his letter. "I am absolutely awestruck that the authors once again judge someone strictly on their past. Is not the purpose of life to become a better person through introspection and all in all just be a decent human being?”

The two posts, and all the posts made before March 2019, have since been deleted from Godbey's account.

Following the allegations and his resignation, Godbey said he has “no hard feelings” toward CCSG and its mission.

During UPUA's Oct. 23 meeting, executive liaison of CCSG Ninon Nelson addressed UPUA about Godbey’s resignation.

“Last Friday on the 18th of October we received Ryan Godbey’s resignation from his position as the vice president of CCSG. We’d just like to state that we are grateful for his dedication to the commonwealth since last May, and do wish him the very best of luck during his Penn State career and beyond,” Nelson (senior-international politics) said. “As of right now, all official business that CCSG’s executive ticket ran on will continue to progress as planned. President Kenneth Gatten and campus chair Patrick Bampfield and the rest of central staff will be available to ensure that Ryan’s transition will have the smallest impact on the commonwealth.”