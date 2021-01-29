The Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group created a new $50,000 endowment for THON called the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group Endowment for THON Alumni that will "facilitate innovative alumni engagement opportunities for THON for many years to come."

"As Penn State alumni, we continue to be inspired by the passion and resilience of THON's student volunteers, and it's our hope that these funds not only reinforce DMAIG's commitment to THON, but also establish programs and opportunities that keep that THON spirit alive in Penn State alumni around the world," Josh Kirwin, president of DMAIG, said in a Penn State News article.

Katie Solomon, THON 2021's executive director, praised the endowment by DMAIG.

"The DMAIG Endowment is one of the many incredible ways Penn State alumni continue to demonstrate their support of THON, reminding us that the fight goes far beyond four years," Solomon said in a statement.

Solomon also said the endowment will allow for THON to "pursue impactful, long-term projects to boost our alumni engagement" that would have not been in its budget before.

The endowment will provide "discretionary annual funding for the THON alumni engagement director and THON executive director to support innovative means of outreach and inspiration to effectively engage more alumni in THON's mission," according to Penn State News.

The endowment will also advance "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," a focused campaign that "seeks to elevate Penn State's position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections."

More information about the DMAIG or the Penn State Alumni Association can be found by contacting public.relations@dmaig.org or Nancy Bird at nab296@psu.edu.

