The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning approved reduced rates for fall 2020 room and board during a meeting Thursday, according to a Penn State news release.

The 14.7% reduction follows the university's decision to deliver courses remotely after November 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Standard double rooms will cost $2,820 this fall, a $607 reduction from the original $3,427 rate. The mid-level campus meal plan will cost $2,193 this fall, a $256 reduction from the original $2,449.

Total room and board rates will be $5,013 this fall, a reduction of $5,876.

Currently, spring room and board rates remain the same as those passed by the Board of Trustees in February.

Adjusted rates at Penn State's Commonwealth Campuses can be found here after the full Board of Trustees' July 17 meeting.