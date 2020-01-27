Social justice issues can be tackled through practicing emotional understanding, according to Dr. Jeanine Staples.

Approximately 100 people filled the Palmer Lipcon Auditorium Monday to hear Staples — a Penn State associate professor of education and African American studies — deliver the annual Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture.

Staples’ lecture was an interactive lesson, as she presented her talk, “And Justice For All: Advancing Social Justice Through Emotional Justice.” Schreyer Honors College Dean Peggy Johnson and the college presented Staples with an award for being the 2020 Mark Luchinsky Memorial lecturer.

The foundation of Staples’ lecture was her argument as to why social justice work fails: because of the lack of emotional justice projects.

“Why do we keep needing to recreate [social justice movements] over and over and over again?” Staples said as she referenced how racism and sexism continue to exist.

She defined — and encouraged the audience to take notes — social justice as “to take seriously the exterior life of every person.” Staples tied social justice to emotional justice by defining emotional justice as “to take seriously the interior life of every person.”

Staples said she has spent her part of her career talking to over 4,000 women about social justice to help them create their own personal liberation. To demonstrate the differences between micro-aggressions, macro-aggressions and systemic aggressions, Staples brought three volunteers to the stage to represent each term.

“If you are a member of a minoritized community and you embody personhood that has multiple intersectional identities that are minoritized... you will be affected by a system of aggressions that range from micro to macro to systemic,” Staples said. “The only variation will be the degree of intensity.”

Moreover, Staples asserted the importance of emotional justice work by instructing the audience to develop their “personal liberation project,” which she described as a single enterprise to focus on to combat personal biases or negative thoughts that may be limiting oneself from reaching their full potential.

She also touched on how people can practice social justice work and break cultural norms every day during the question-and-answer portion of the event. She encouraged people to start small and focus on one’s immediate circle, or those with whom they frequently spend time.

“This is very, very risky to many white people. It’s about saying, 'Here I am at Thanksgiving' or, 'Here I am at the barbecue' and, 'Here’s this racist joke' or ‘Here’s this sexist joke,'” Staples said. “Take opportunities to practice integrity with your core values. Every single moment that you seize and take up and say, 'I don’t tolerate that type of joke' and leave counts.”

The lecture was developed to honor Mark Allen Luchinsky, who died on Jan. 18, 1995 at the age of 20, according to Johnson. Johnson said Luchinsky was a student who “loved the study of all subjects.”

Johnson also said Luchinsky’s family and friends created an endowment in 1996 to support the lecture series that has “featured speakers who possess an outstanding character and integrity, and have a passion for lifelong learning.”

The event was also live streamed to students at Commonwealth campuses, according to Johnson.

Student Claire Byrnes said she attended the lecture because she is interested in social justice. As an anthropology student, Byrnes (sophomore-anthropology and geography) said she wanted to hear Staples’s anthropological viewpoint on social justice.

Another anthropology student, Gillian Russell, said she attended the Luchinsky Lecture last year and returned because last year's lecture was “very powerful.”

“I like that [Staples] knows what she’s doing. It’s exciting that she’s an anthropologist, because that’s relating to the work that we’re doing,” Russell (sophomore-anthropology) said. “It’s important to be interested and care about what she’s doing.”

