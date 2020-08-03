The Penn State Bookstore announced via Instagram that it will be reopening to the public starting Aug. 3.
Its hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Masks will be required while inside the store, and only a limited number of customers will be allowed into the location at a time.
Further details are unclear as the phone still appears to go directly to an automated message. Also, it is unclear whether the HUB-Robeson Center is open at this time.
