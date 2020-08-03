HUB Bookstore
Students and families shop at the Penn State Bookstore in the HUB-Roberson Center before classes begin on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

The Penn State Bookstore announced via Instagram that it will be reopening to the public starting Aug. 3.

Its hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Masks will be required while inside the store, and only a limited number of customers will be allowed into the location at a time.

Further details are unclear as the phone still appears to go directly to an automated message. Also, it is unclear whether the HUB-Robeson Center is open at this time.

