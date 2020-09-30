Penn State ranked 15 out of 76 institutions nationwide in formal civic engagement based on primary research, according to WhoWhatWhy’s recently published Student Voter Guide.

WhoWhatWhy is a research-based investigative nonprofit news organization based out of New York that is nonpartisan and nonideological.

The Student Voter Guide ranked schools based on the percentage of student voter turnout, percentage of early student voter turnout, number of on-campus polling places, voter registration drives, voter registration rate, student IDs being accepted as voter IDs, and varying ID requirements such as photo or no photo.

Based on its ranking, each institution is given a letter grade. Penn State received an A, with a 55.7% voter turnout rate.

Darlena Cunha is the program manager for election integrity at WhoWhatWhy and said there is “always room for improvement” for institutions in terms of vivid engagement.

“Getting an A basically means that you had a certain percentage of student voter turnout directly linked to how available voting apparati are to students,” Cunha said. “[Penn State has] a fairly large student population and a polling place on-campus, which helps a lot.”

Schools needed to have a voter turnout rate in the 2016 general election between 55% and 59% to receive an A in student-friendly voting, according to WhoWhatWhy.

None of the 76 schools analyzed in the guide surpassed a 68% voter turnout rate.

All of the statistics mentioned in the guide are reflective of the 2016 general election and do not include any changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Liberal Arts alumni board establishes $250k educational equity scholarship Members of the Liberal Arts Alumni Society Board recently made a $250,000 donation to establ…

Michael Berkman, the director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy and professor of political science at Penn State, said the pandemic will especially impact accessibility for students eligible to vote.

“What does concern me this year is that everything is different on campus, and there’s not a whole lot of [campaigning] going on, at least not in-person,” Berkman said. “Voting during a pandemic is a challenge.”

Another factor in voter accessibility, Berkman said, is that the on-campus voting site was moved from the HUB-Robeson Center to the Bryce Jordan Center this year to allow for coronavirus protocols to be put in place for voters.

“COVID just presents all kinds of voting challenges,” Berkman said. “It makes it frightening for poll workers, many of whom are older.”

Cunha said one polling location is “fairly okay” for Penn State’s current student population, but there are some campuses that have seven or more.

On-campus polling locations make voting more easily accessible to students, Cunha explained, because they can vote early, vote in-between classes and don’t need an ID to vote; just a signature and name is enough.

Brinson Elliott, an election integrity researcher for WhoWhatWhy, said Penn State had a “very strong” voter rate.

“It seems like voter accessibility is something your school cares about, and it definitely is reflected [in the data],” Elliott said.

Elliott helped to calculate many of the findings displayed in the guide by hand, working with precinct maps and voting statements from county clerks and election boards nationwide.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“Despite being essential for our democracy, we did not account for informal political efforts in this iteration of the guide, such as campus protests, activism, and community service-oriented work,” Elliott said via email. “Using facts and raw numbers ensures concrete comparisons between schools, all of which have vastly different enrollments and on-campus student populations.”

Both Elliott and Cunha spoke about the importance and challenges of youth voting in the 2020 election.

“Historically, younger people have participated at a lower level and many contribute this to them being disengaged,” Elliott said. “Young people really do seek change; they just don’t have the accessibility and time constraints.”

Cunha echoed the same sentiment.

“Voting is harder at 18 than it is at any other time in your life, and there are a whole bunch of barriers to the youth vote that have nothing to do with moral value judgement,” Cunha said. “The easier we can make it for students to vote, the more that important cohort can get involved from an earlier age.”

Elliott said the voter guide “calls on schools to be reflective” on how civic engagement is promoted in their institution.

Cunha said the youth vote has a lazy and negative connotation attached to it in the eyes of the general public.

“All of this has relevance for youth,” Elliott said. “Youth are the ones who have to live another day. This is their future.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Elliott said it’s especially hard for young people voting for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkman said in a normal election year without a global pandemic, students “couldn’t walk far without running into clipboarding people” soliciting voter registrations between classes and candidates would be coming to visit campus.

“[This] also creates a sense of social obligation to vote when you see and hear everyone else talking about and doing it,” Berkman said. “My concern is that some of that gets lost when everyone is not on campus, but it doesn’t make the election any less important.”

Berkman added that he thinks recent protests have increased the energy and engagement of young voters.

“We are at a very divisive point in our history [in which] parties are very polarized,” Berkman said. “People on either side look at the other side in negative terms.”

He said this can leave young first-time voters “at a loss.”

“[Politics] can seem very conflictual and very antagonistic, especially if [students are] just beginning to pay attention,” Berkman said. “That might be one reason why younger people tend to call themselves independents instead of Democrats or Republicans.”

Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote, and Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by Centre County by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In-person polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“Students should vote if they want their concerns, which we know are different than older people, to matter,” Berkman said. “I have no doubt that their votes will be very important, especially in a state like Pennsylvania.”