The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation has contributed $15.5 million to the university — creating the A. James Clark Scholars Program in the Penn State College of Engineering.

This donation will serve those in the college who are high-achieving and need financial aid, according to a press release.

The foundation’s share will be combined with a $10 million donation from Penn State to create an endowment for the new program.

The match will be the highest university match for a private philanthropic gift in Penn State history, according to the release.

The College of Engineering will choose 10 Clark Scholars every year until 40 students are selected. The first recipients of the Clark Scholars Program are currently being selected.

The program will cover the students' tuition, room and board, and co-curricular activities.

Students will be selected on a financial need-based scale. Merit, leadership and commitment to civic improvement will also be considered.

Through the Clark Scholars Program and other initiatives, the College of Engineering aims to recruit women and members of marginalized communities to fill student and faculty positions. The goal is for 50 percent of undergraduate students to be women by 2026, according to the release.

