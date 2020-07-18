The Penn State Office of the Physical Plant’s custodial services have been modified to accommodate for more cleaning in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to changes announced on its website.

Starting this fall, all general purpose classrooms used for remote learning will be cleaned daily — including the podiums, chalkboards, whiteboards, door handles and other frequently-touched surfaces.

Additionally, restrooms “within close proximity to spaces identified as essential” will be cleaned once daily. Frequently-touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected, floors will be mopped, paper and soap dispensers will be refilled and trash receptacles will be emptied at these locations.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

According to the website, labs designated for “essential research” will have their trash and recycling containers emptied daily. Public spaces close to labs, general purpose classrooms and other "essential spaces” will have commonly-touched surfaces cleaned and disinfected daily.

All 24-hour facilities will be treated similarly — cleaned two times a day instead of one — and recycling stations in close proximity to these essential spaces will be tended to as needed.