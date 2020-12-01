Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 66 new student coronavirus cases at University Park, with 39 current active cases, according to its Tuesday dashboard update.

The update includes tests whose results were previously pending.

From Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, Penn State reported 62 cases, all of which were from on-demand tests.

The dashboard reported 4,837 cases as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 4,876 positive student cases.

A total of two students are in on-campus quarantine, and three students are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

A total of 89 students are currently waiting for test results.

Of the total 82,838 students tested since Aug. 7, 76,873 have tested negative.

There are five active cases among University Park employees, one of which was reported between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

Of 42 total employee cases reported since Aug. 7, 37 are considered no longer active.

Six employees are currently waiting for test results. A total of 6,459 employees have been tested since Aug. 7, yielding 6,411 negative results.

