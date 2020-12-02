With Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to start asking for affordable gifts to make your dorm room feel like a home away from home when you return in 2021.

All of these items can be purchased on Amazon for less than $70 each.

Portable, rechargeable blender: $20-35

This mini blender is perfect for a dorm because it is battery operated and rechargeable, so it is easy to throw in a gym bag or backpack. It is also quieter than a normal blender, so you won’t be known as the loud kid in room 403 who makes smoothies every morning at 7 a.m.

Reading pillow: $30-45

Because dorms have become the new classroom, this pillow could make taking classes online a little more comfortable.

Also called “husbands,” these pillows are to be propped up against the wall on a bed to help with straight posture. They are much more comfortable than putting one’s back up against the cinder block walls.

They also come in a variety of colors to match any dorm theme.

Mini Keurig coffee brewer: $60

We all know about Keurig, but it came out with a smaller version of its coffee brewer that is perfect for dorms.

It is less than 5 inches wide, so it takes up virtually no space in a dorm. Once you insert a K-Cup, it can brew a cup of coffee anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces.

This also comes in a variety of colors and in the long run, it might save you money if you stop going to Starbucks everyday (you might only go every other day now).

LED strip lights: $35

Are these stereotypical for a college dorm? Yes, but they create a nice ambiance for the room.

Since they have a sticky peel-away backing, they are easy to put up and it only takes about 10 minutes to do so.

Plus, they are really cool to look at at night when students have them on, lighting up the dorm buildings. I call it the “Pennsylvania Northern Lights.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $28

Don’t watch Netflix and Penn State football games on your computer anymore.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick plugs into the side of your TV, giving you instant access to hundreds of streaming platforms. If you have an account, all you have to do is sign in on a streaming app to start watching.

Bedside caddy: $14

If you’re up late, sitting in bed finishing school work, the last thing you want to do is get up and put your laptop back on the charger all the way back on your desk. You just want to go to bed.

With a bedside caddy, you simply tuck one end of it under your mattress to keep it in place, and the other end hangs out like a pocket to hold anything such as a laptop, lip balm, pens and pencils.