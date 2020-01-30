Hygienic products, bike safety and the Election Code were all topics of discussion at the University Park Undergraduate Association's weekly meeting Wednesday night.

UPUA passed Bill 19-14, which will fund various hygienic products to be placed in 500 hygiene kits. These kits will contain toothpaste, bamboo toothbrushes, Bounce fabric softener, dryer sheets and Tide Pods, all at no cost.

UPUA will also host "We cAre" days on Feb. 13 and 14, during which its members will distribute the hygiene kits.

The Tide Pods and dryer sheets will be sorted into biodegradable bags and later placed into compostable clamshell boxes for easy distribution. Additional hygiene products will be placed in CUB pantries and the Lion Pantry after the "We cAre" events.

UPUA also partnered with the Graduate and Professional Student Association (GSPA) in an effort to improve bike safety on campus. Bill 20-14 allows for the funding of 100 bike helmets to distribute in the HUB-Robeson Center. UPUA will fund half of the helmets.

Resolution 21-14, which passed unanimously, would create the UPUA and GSPA Graduate School Information Panel, at which students would be able to learn about applying to and attending graduate school.

Members also passed Resolution 31-14, which will establish the "#HelpPSUVote" campaign and add another polling room in the HUB during general elections.

In addition, Governor Tom Wolf's funding proposal gained unanimous approval from UPUA in its passing of Resolution 32-14. The resolution affirms UPUA's support of Wolf's funding proposal of $12.35 million to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — $2.35 million of which will be allocated for Invent Penn State.

Next, members passed Resolution 33-14, which would create "Emergency Management Resource Day," allowing for an event in the HUB with Penn State Police, Penn State's Office of Fire Prevention and Protection, and Centre Life Link.

Resolution 34-14, which passed unanimously, would allow students to donate canned goods in exchange for paying their parking citations.

UPUA also unanimously passed Resolution 35-14, which supports a change of the election precincts in State College.

After the Centre County Board of Elections filed a petition with the Centre County Court of Common Pleas, the boundary lines of State College precincts were altered. All students on campus are now in one precinct, excluding White Course apartments.