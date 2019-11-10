To raise money for the Lone Survivor Foundation, Air Force ROTC in conjunction with Aerospace Studies Organization held the Freedom 5K for PTSD on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The foundation "restores, empowers and renews hope for wounded service members, veterans and their families through health, wellness and therapeutic support," according to its mission statement.

The organizer of the 5K, student Abigail Orth, said the event was important to host.

"Honestly, it's a great cause and that's the whole point of it. It's not necessarily to get people to have their best times... its mostly just to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress and raise money for the Lone Survivor Foundation," Orth (junior-security and risk analysis) said.

The event had a total of 134 runners and raised $7,356 to fund a retreat for veterans experiencing PTSD and other mental illnesses.

Last year, 120 runners participated, and the 5K raised just over $5,000.

Operations officer for the Air Force ROTC Lt. Col. Thomas Oziemblowsky has been in the Air Force for 20 years, and has witnessed the evolution of the conversation around mental health in the military firsthand.

"There used to be a stigma attached to [mental health] because people are afraid of talking about any issues they may be experiencing due to potential loss of security clearance, but now all that stigma's been lifted... you can see mental health providers," he said. "There's no shame in it. If you need help, definitely go get it."

Before the event began, Air Force ROTC's a Capella group sang the national anthem.

Capt. Lance Allen Catterall, a Penn State and ROTC graduate of the class of 2010, was honored for his service.

Catterall had PTSD, and with the compounding stress put on him from developing an autoimmune disorder, he died by suicide in 2017.

Catterall was on a full scholarship for five years in the civil and environmental engineering programs. After his deployments, Catterall dedicated his time to helping numerous veterans through the Wounded Warriors Project.

Diane Catterall, his mother, came to the event to say a few words about her son and mental health, with the hope that her son's story will raise awareness for the mental challenges many veterans will face.

Her speech consisted of reading letters from those who were close to and worked with her son. All of them described Catterall as a person with discipline, integrity, intelligent and a strong work ethic.

"Capt. Catterall lived life as it should be led . . . with integrity, with passion, with kindness, with humor, always looking for the best in people," Dave Heininger, Catterall's former commander at Penn State, wrote in a letter to Diane.

Another colleague of Catterall, Ryan Hoff, also wrote a note in which he said Catterall "never, ever, neglected his people or placed his needs above theirs."

Diane ended the speech by telling people her son was initially denied help, and that people cannot be afraid of asking for help.

"He asked for help that at first was not given. My reason for telling you this is that if you know someone who confides in you about their struggle, do what you can to get them help," she said. "If you yourself struggle, don't be afraid to reach out and ask for help. It may ultimately save a life."

Diane told the attendees that during his deployment in Mexico he asked to return to the United States to work on his mental health, but was denied.

"They said he had to push through," she said. "Then, he had a major breakdown, and he was escorted home."

She said the Veterans Administration reviewed his medical records, and from there determined his death was directly tied to his time in the military.

"Lance silently suffered, and he was not one to express his internal struggles," Diane said, with a goal now to continue honoring her son's memory by helping to raise awareness on mental health problems veterans face.

