The Penn State Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed two new members to its Agricultural Trustees Monday evening.

Convening virtually, Randall E. Black and Lynn E. Dietrich were both confirmed from a voting process sent out to delegates representing their counties.

This was the first-time voting was conducted by mail, due to the health and safety of those involved.

Ballots were sent out on Oct. 1 and were opened on Nov. 4.

Black and Dietrich began their terms immediately after being confirmed by the Board of Trustees.