New Campus news graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

The Penn State Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed two new members to its Agricultural Trustees Monday evening.

Convening virtually, Randall E. Black and Lynn E. Dietrich were both confirmed from a voting process sent out to delegates representing their counties.

This was the first-time voting was conducted by mail, due to the health and safety of those involved.

Ballots were sent out on Oct. 1 and were opened on Nov. 4.

Black and Dietrich began their terms immediately after being confirmed by the Board of Trustees.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags